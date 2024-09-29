Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Less Than $70,000?

In typical fashion, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been on a volatile journey in 2024. After soaring about 60% through the first three months of the year, it has traded in a relatively tight range since. As of Sept. 26, the world's top digital asset sits 11% below its all-time high from March.

The bulls are hoping that Bitcoin can break out and get back to producing monster returns. Should you buy this cryptocurrency while it's trading for less than $70,000?

Focusing on the short term

This year has been full of catalysts for Bitcoin. In January, the highly anticipated spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) were approved. And in total, they have seen $17.8 billion in inflows, making a very successful ETF launch.

And in April, Bitcoin underwent a "halving," which is when the number of new tokens entering the market gets cut in half. This event happens roughly every four years, and in the year or so after, the crypto usually experiences a bull run. It's not clear yet if that will be the case this time.



Another catalyst that can work in Bitcoin's favor is what the Federal Reserve does. Earlier this month, the central bank cut interest rates for the first time in over four years, which investors hope is the start of a more accommodative stance.

You might be wondering what the connection is between lower interest rates and Bitcoin. There isn't a direct relationship. but when rates are lower, it incentivizes investors to take on more risk in order to generate better returns. Cash sitting in savings accounts will earn less after the interest rate drops, so it makes sense to buy riskier assets, such as Bitcoin.

Indeed, when investors view the successful ETF launches, Bitcoin's latest halving, and the prospect of more rates cuts by the central bank, it's difficult not to be bullish about this cryptocurrency.

Thinking about the long term

I believe it's smart to buy Bitcoin while it trades below $70,000. However, don't plan to only hold it for a few months or a year. This is an asset that requires a very long-term mentality from investors. That's because anything can happen in a short period of time, as investor sentiment is constantly shifting, and it will take several years and even decades to know Bitcoin's ultimate outcome.

But this cryptocurrency certainly has value. Its creation more than a decade ago marked the first time that money could be transferred electronically without the need for an intermediary. Citizens in developed countries might not think much of it, but for people living in emerging economies, Bitcoin provides access to the financial system.

Bitcoin's fixed supply cap of 21 million is also extremely important for investors to understand. The U.S. dollar, the world's reserve currency, has been constantly debased over the years. The central bank continues to grow the money supply partly to fund the government's ongoing deficits. The fact that there's an asset out there that anyone can own that has a fixed supply might be compelling for investors to park at least a fraction of their savings in.

It's difficult to try and figure out what Bitcoin might be worth one day. Gold provides an apt comparison, as it's an established store of value, which is what Bitcoin is aiming to be. All the gold that's ever been mined is estimated to be worth $18.1 trillion. If Bitcoin one day reaches parity with the precious metal, its price has roughly 1,300% upside from today's level of about $65,000. And if the digital asset becomes even more popular, then the potential for returns is even larger.

As part of a well-diversified portfolio, buying some Bitcoin right now makes sense.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $743,952!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Neil Patel and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.