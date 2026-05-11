Should You Buy Apple Stock Before June 8?

Key Points

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference begins on June 8.

Investors and consumers are expecting to see significant developments related to artificial intelligence (AI).

The company recently announced that John Ternus will be taking over as CEO later this year.

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Shares of leading tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have been picking up steam in recent weeks. The company has announced a change in CEO and recently posted some strong quarterly results. Investor sentiment has been rising, even though its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and rollout of next-gen features for its Siri assistant have been sluggish.

On June 8, the tech company begins its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is a highly anticipated event. This year, it may unveil significant AI advancements that could help fuel an even bigger rally. Should you buy the stock before June 8?

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Why the event could be a pivotal one for the business

WWDC is always a popular event for consumers and investors alike, but this year's conference may be much more significant. It comes at a crucial time in the company's history, with Tim Cook stepping down and John Ternus taking over. While the change will take place in September, the conference can provide early insights into Apple's strategy under Ternus and how it may or may not change going forward.

There is also the expectation that there will be news around AI features that will be available in the near future. In announcing the conference, Apple says that "WWDC26 will spotlight incredible updates for Apple platforms, including AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools." The company has previously said that advanced AI capabilities for Siri will be coming this year, suggesting that WWDC could be a prime time to showcase any upgrades the company has been making to its popular assistant.

The stock is solid, but I wouldn't rush to buy it

Apple is a terrific tech stock to invest in for the long term, and if your goal is to hold on for five-plus years, then it can certainly be a good investment to consider for your portfolio. However, I wouldn't expect the upcoming WWDC to be a huge catalyst for the business since the company has been a bit conservative with respect to AI under Cook. I think there may be a risk that investors get underwhelmed with AI features, given that expectations have been rising and there's more of a spotlight on AI these days.

Meanwhile, with Apple stock trading at 35 times its trailing earnings, it also isn't a terribly cheap investment; there isn't much, if any, margin of safety at this high a price. A better and safer option may be to take a wait-and-see approach with the stock today, given all the changes that may be coming with the business.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.