Should You Buy Apple Stock Before April 30?

Key Points

Apple crushed analyst estimates last quarter, and investors are hoping the same will happen in the fiscal 2026 second quarter.

The iPhone 17 lineup is experiencing robust demand, despite a delayed AI-powered update to Siri.

It's reasonable for investors to expect more moderate returns going forward.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 27), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported revenue and earnings per share (EPS) that blew past Wall Street analyst estimates. The top line grew by 15.7%, while the bottom-line metric increased by 18.3% compared to the same period last year.

There's a lot of momentum that's lifting this dominant tech enterprise. It's time to look forward to the next expected earnings date. Is it a good idea to invest in Apple stock before April 30?

iPhone reminds investors who Apple really is

Apple's flagship product, the iPhone, is thriving right now. "The demand for iPhone was simply staggering, with revenue growing 23% year over year and all-time records across every geographic segment," CEO Tim Cook highlighted on the Q1 2026 earnings call. It's quite remarkable that the first iPhone was launched nearly two decades ago in 2007. Here we are in 2026, and the iPhone 17 family is still such a highly sought after piece of hardware. iPhones represented 59% of Apple's revenue last quarter.

There might be one reason for investors to worry, especially if being a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) is a top priority. Apple isn't spending nearly as much as its big tech peers are on AI. And its upgraded AI-powered Siri voice assistant, which was supposed to be released in 2025, has been delayed again. The launch is planned for later this year.

Know what your expectations are

It's anyone's guess what numbers Apple will report for Q2 2026. For what it's worth, management expects revenue to rise between 13% and 16% versus the same period in fiscal 2025. This would certainly drive EPS higher as well.

To be clear, though, no one can accurately predict what will happen. Therefore, it's not necessary to rush and buy the stock before the current fiscal quarter's financial results are reported. Investors shouldn't think in terms of months. Timing the market isn't the objective.

Instead, consider if Apple makes sense for your overall portfolio as part of a long-term strategy, say, with a time horizon that looks over the next five to 10 years. What matters is that this is still a high-quality company with innovative prowess, a strong brand and ecosystem, pricing power, and superior financials. That's a wonderful combination.

Apple might be able to put up consistent high-single-digit or low-double-digit annualized EPS gains over time. Investors shouldn't expect that market-beating returns are guaranteed, however. The valuation isn't cheap, with the stock trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.