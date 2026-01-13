Should You Bet $1,000 on Nokia Before It's Too Late?

Key Points

Nokia stock surged in late October after the announcement of a partnership with Nvidia.

Nokia will integrate AI technology into its wireless networks and utilize Nvidia's products.

10 stocks we like better than Nokia ›

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) surprised investors in October 2025 with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The two companies will be working together to develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) mobile networks. As part of the deal, Nvidia will also invest $1 billion in Nokia.

Shares in the Finnish tech company rose nearly 21% after the news, reaching its highest price in a decade. There's been a pullback since then, but Nokia is looking like an exciting AI investment opportunity for 2026. Could this be your last chance to invest $1,000 before it takes off? Let's find out.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The partnership should be mutually beneficial

Nokia and Nvidia's partnership centers around the development of AI radio access network (AI-RAN) technology. AI-RAN leverages AI to manage wireless network workloads, improving performance and efficiency. As part of the partnership, Nokia will use Nvidia-powered AI-RAN products and Nvidia's CUDA platform in its 5G and 6G RAN software.

This deal is a significant win for Nokia, which gains access to Nvidia's top-notch products and software, along with that $1 billion investment. Nvidia also stands to benefit, as it will expand from supplying data centers to wireless networks and ensure that its AI-RAN products are part of 5G and 6G networks.

However, the partnership is still in the early stages. Nokia, Nvidia, and T-Mobile will be testing AI-RAN technology this year, and commercial availability is expected in late 2027.

You may want to consider investing $1,000 (or another amount that fits your budget) in Nokia now if you're bullish on its deal with Nvidia and its incorporation of AI technology. If you're not completely sold yet, you could keep it on your watchlist and wait until more progress has been made.

Should you buy stock in Nokia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nokia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nokia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,451!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,229!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2026.

Lyle Daly has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.