Should You Be Adding Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Encore Capital Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, Encore Capital Group has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 54%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Encore Capital Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Encore Capital Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 4.2% to US$1.7b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:ECPG Earnings and Revenue History July 25th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Encore Capital Group's forecast profits?

Are Encore Capital Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Encore Capital Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$31m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 1.9%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Encore Capital Group with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.5m.

Encore Capital Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$4.6m in the year leading up to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Encore Capital Group To Your Watchlist?

Encore Capital Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that Encore Capital Group is worth considering carefully. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Encore Capital Group that you should be aware of.

Although Encore Capital Group certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

