Should You Avoid Shopping on Amazon This Holiday Season? Experts Weigh In

It’s peak holiday shopping season and some Americans are boycotting Amazon and other major retailers like Target and Home Depot over political and values-based concerns — including disagreements with companies’ diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, as reported by USA Today.

Community-led organizations such as We Ain’t Buying It are encouraging Americans to buy from small businesses that support local communities instead. While the convenience of Amazon and the great deals make it an obvious stop for millions of shoppers, many consumers are rethinking where they spend their money. Should you? Experts weigh in below.

How Effective Are Retail Boycotts?

There have been several recent examples of how effective boycotting retailers can be. Target’s stock dropped significantly after rolling back DEI initiatives earlier in 2025; however, analysts note that stock declines often reflect a mix of factors, including losing its identity, low inventory and a “fading loyalty” to Target, CNBC reported.



Disney also took a major financial blow after consumers canceled their subscriptions in droves when ABC dropped Jimmy Kimmel’s show for a short while in September 2025, according to The New York Times.

“Tesla saw the same thing after the dealership protests,” said Mara Einstein, Ph.D., marketing critic, professor, former TV and advertising executive and author of “Hoodwinked: How Marketers Use the Same Tactics as Cults.”

“People are angry, coordinated and tired of feeling manipulated,” she explained. “When that’s the mood, shifting where you spend money becomes much easier– that’s why these campaigns land harder now than they would have a few years ago.”

How Amazon and Other Retailers Are Approaching the Boycott

Sales are already down this year, according to the 2025 Deloitte Holiday Retail Survey. Average consumers are forecast to spend $1,595 this season, down 10% from 2024. Retailers are feeling the heat and the boycott is adding to that stress, Einstein said.

“Retailers pushed Black Friday into the middle of November, which tells you what you need to know. They know consumers are strapped — lost benefits, higher premiums, layoffs — and they’re trying to get ahead of that,” she said.



“When you see big discounts, it’s often the usual playbook turned up a notch because they’re feeling pressure,” she added.

Boycotting Sends a Clear Message

Shoppers have many options for where to spend their money and Einstein said people have gotten used to changing their buying habits.



“Our shopping behavior is political, whether we admit it or not,” she said. “If people want to protest a company walking back DEI, withholding their spending is one of the clearest ways to do it.”



Others argue that choosing the most affordable or convenient retailer is equally rational, especially during a year of tighter household budgets.

So, Should You Avoid Shopping on Amazon?

According to Newsweek, We Ain’t Buying It believes shoppers should avoid shopping on Amazon because of its “monopolistic position in the market,” in addition to other factors including Amazon’s reported working conditions.

Though, at the end of the day boycotting is a personal choice.



“Shoppers have the opportunity to let their money speak for them,” said Melanie Musson, retail finance expert with Quote.com. “If they strongly disagree with the way a business operates, they should consider taking their business elsewhere.”



On the other hand, some Amazon shoppers prioritize price, availability or delivery speed over politics. Deciding on whether to do your holiday shopping on Amazon comes down to your own priorities — whether that’s cost, convenience or making a statement with your spending.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

