Should Value Investors Buy VALE (VALE) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

VALE (VALE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VALE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.26, which compares to its industry's average of 6.43. VALE's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.26 and as low as 4.05, with a median of 5.17, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for VALE is its P/B ratio of 1.22. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VALE's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.39. Within the past 52 weeks, VALE's P/B has been as high as 1.40 and as low as 1.00, with a median of 1.17.

Finally, investors should note that VALE has a P/CF ratio of 5.61. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. VALE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.47. Within the past 12 months, VALE's P/CF has been as high as 5.64 and as low as 3.01, with a median of 4.42.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in VALE's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VALE is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

