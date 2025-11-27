Should Value Investors Buy VALE (VALE) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is VALE (VALE). VALE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.26, which compares to its industry's average of 6.29. Over the past year, VALE's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.26 and as low as 4.05, with a median of 5.17.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is VALE's P/B ratio of 1.22. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VALE's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.31. Within the past 52 weeks, VALE's P/B has been as high as 1.40 and as low as 1.00, with a median of 1.17.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. VALE has a P/S ratio of 1.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.94.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that VALE has a P/CF ratio of 5.61. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. VALE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.32. VALE's P/CF has been as high as 5.64 and as low as 3.01, with a median of 4.42, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in VALE's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VALE is an impressive value stock right now.

