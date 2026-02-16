Should Value Investors Buy TripAdvisor (TRIP) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is TripAdvisor (TRIP). TRIP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.2, which compares to its industry's average of 21.04. Over the past year, TRIP's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.51 and as low as 7.08, with a median of 10.62.

Investors should also note that TRIP holds a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TRIP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.33. TRIP's PEG has been as high as 3.38 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 2.04, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that TRIP has a P/B ratio of 3.49. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.96. TRIP's P/B has been as high as 3.54 and as low as 1.91, with a median of 2.60, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TRIP has a P/S ratio of 0.59. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.12.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in TripAdvisor's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TRIP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

