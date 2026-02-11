Should Value Investors Buy ThyssenKrupp (TKAMY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is ThyssenKrupp (TKAMY). TKAMY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for TKAMY is its P/B ratio of 0.76. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.21. Over the past 12 months, TKAMY's P/B has been as high as 0.77 and as low as 0.17, with a median of 0.53.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TKAMY has a P/S ratio of 0.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.49.

Finally, we should also recognize that TKAMY has a P/CF ratio of 10.76. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. TKAMY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.86. TKAMY's P/CF has been as high as 12.05 and as low as 4.06, with a median of 6.99, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ThyssenKrupp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TKAMY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (TKAMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.