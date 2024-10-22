Should Value Investors Buy Target (TGT) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Target (TGT). TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.27, which compares to its industry's average of 29.64. Over the last 12 months, TGT's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.70 and as low as 12.34, with a median of 15.31.

We also note that TGT holds a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TGT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.30. Within the past year, TGT's PEG has been as high as 1.94 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.30.

Finally, our model also underscores that TGT has a P/CF ratio of 9.83. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 29.12. Within the past 12 months, TGT's P/CF has been as high as 11.87 and as low as 7.72, with a median of 9.84.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Target's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TGT is an impressive value stock right now.

