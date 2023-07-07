Should Value Investors Buy Principal Financial Group (PFG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Principal Financial Group (PFG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PFG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.71. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.12. Over the last 12 months, PFG's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.67 and as low as 8.62, with a median of 11.07.

Another notable valuation metric for PFG is its P/B ratio of 1.79. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.74. PFG's P/B has been as high as 2.45 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.79, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PFG has a P/S ratio of 1.06. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.57.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Principal Financial Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PFG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

