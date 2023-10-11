Should Value Investors Buy Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Phillips 66 (PSX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also note that PSX holds a PEG ratio of 0.42. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PSX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.86. Within the past year, PSX's PEG has been as high as 0.66 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.40.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PSX's P/B ratio of 1.59. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2. PSX's P/B has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.43, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PSX has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.35.

Finally, we should also recognize that PSX has a P/CF ratio of 3.94. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.87. Over the past 52 weeks, PSX's P/CF has been as high as 4.49 and as low as 2.99, with a median of 3.85.

Investors could also keep in mind Valero Energy (VLO), an Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Valero Energy is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6.94 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.16. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 7.44 and average PEG ratio of 0.86.

Over the last 12 months, VLO's P/E has been as high as 8.76, as low as 4.41, with a median of 6.26, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.46, as low as 0.73, with a median of 1.04.

Valero Energy sports a P/B ratio of 1.60 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2. In the past 52 weeks, VLO's P/B has been as high as 2.31, as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.83.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Phillips 66 and Valero Energy strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PSX and VLO look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.