Should Value Investors Buy Nutrien (NTR) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Nutrien (NTR). NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.48. Over the last 12 months, NTR's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.98 and as low as 11.92, with a median of 13.47.

Investors should also note that NTR holds a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NTR's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.39. Within the past year, NTR's PEG has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.07.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NTR has a P/S ratio of 1.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.45.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Nutrien's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NTR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

