Should Value Investors Buy Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Mitek Systems (MITK). MITK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.12 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.73. Over the past year, MITK's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.86 and as low as 7.51, with a median of 10.51.

We should also highlight that MITK has a P/B ratio of 1.94. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.03. Over the past year, MITK's P/B has been as high as 2.51 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 1.96.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MITK has a P/CF ratio of 11.87. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.96. Over the past year, MITK's P/CF has been as high as 25.31 and as low as 8.89, with a median of 13.69.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Mitek Systems's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MITK is an impressive value stock right now.

