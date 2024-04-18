Should Value Investors Buy Maximus (MMS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Maximus (MMS). MMS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.16. Over the past year, MMS's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.09 and as low as 13.66, with a median of 15.42.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MMS has a P/S ratio of 0.98. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.34.

Finally, investors should note that MMS has a P/CF ratio of 14.87. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.47. Over the past year, MMS's P/CF has been as high as 17.05 and as low as 14.24, with a median of 15.50.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Maximus's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MMS is an impressive value stock right now.

Maximus, Inc. (MMS)

