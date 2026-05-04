Should Value Investors Buy CSL Limited (CSLLY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is CSL Limited (CSLLY). CSLLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 17.52 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 35.25. Over the last 12 months, CSLLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.34 and as low as 17.52, with a median of 21.54.

Investors will also notice that CSLLY has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CSLLY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.75. Over the past 52 weeks, CSLLY's PEG has been as high as 1.94 and as low as 1.29, with a median of 1.62.

Another notable valuation metric for CSLLY is its P/B ratio of 2.96. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CSLLY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.49. Over the past year, CSLLY's P/B has been as high as 5.05 and as low as 2.96, with a median of 3.87.

Another great Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stock you could consider is Harmony Biosciences (HRMY), which is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.82 and a PEG ratio of 0.33 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 35.25 and 1.75, respectively.

HRMY's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 14.39 and as low as 8.35, with a median of 10.31, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.48, all within the past year.

Additionally, Harmony Biosciences has a P/B ratio of 2.42 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.49. For HRMY, this valuation metric has been as high as 4.20, as low as 2.23, with a median of 2.87 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CSL Limited and Harmony Biosciences are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CSLLY and HRMY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.