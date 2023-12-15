Should Value Investors Buy Cedar Fair (FUN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Cedar Fair (FUN). FUN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.04 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.68. FUN's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.21 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 12.24, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FUN has a P/S ratio of 1.11. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.18.

Finally, investors should note that FUN has a P/CF ratio of 6.62. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. FUN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.44. Over the past 52 weeks, FUN's P/CF has been as high as 6.70 and as low as 4.10, with a median of 4.99.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Cedar Fair's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FUN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

