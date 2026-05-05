Should Value Investors Buy Bioventus (BVS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Bioventus (BVS). BVS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BVS has a P/S ratio of 1.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.59.

Finally, investors should note that BVS has a P/CF ratio of 9.42. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BVS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.56. Within the past 12 months, BVS's P/CF has been as high as 110.14 and as low as 8.34, with a median of 37.60.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Bioventus's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BVS is an impressive value stock right now.

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Bioventus Inc. (BVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.