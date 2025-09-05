Should Savvy Investors Be Watching the Dan Ives ETF in 2025?

Key Points This ETF, inspired by Dan Ives’ research, invests in top artificial intelligence stocks.

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are fantastic ways to get in on a particular investing theme or group of stocks. The idea is with one simple purchase, you can bet on technology stocks, pharma players, or an index like the S&P 500. You name the theme (within reason), and there's probably an ETF out there that will allow you to invest in it.

Considering this, it's clear that you'll find ETFs focused on artificial intelligence (AI), a technology that's driven market momentum over the past couple of years. And one particular AI fund takes inspiration from one of today's top technology analysts, Dan Ives of Wedbush. The firm's asset management arm, Wedbush Funds, designed the ETF to reflect Ives' AI research and launched it in early June. Since, it's climbed 11%.

Should savvy investors be watching the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: IVES) in 2025? Let's find out.

The advantages of an ETF

So, first, a bit more about ETFs. These funds include stocks across their particular theme, so that when you buy a share or more of the ETF, you gain exposure to those stocks. ETFs offer you a couple of advantages as an investor -- you don't have to hand select stocks as the ETF does this for you, and the investment in many players reduces risk (if one stock plummets, others in the ETF may compensate). Of course, on the downside, if one particular stock in the ETF explodes higher, you will benefit -- but not as much as if you owned that stock directly.

Still, considering the pros and cons, ETFs make a great addition to any investor's portfolio -- ETF investing and stock picking are complementary.

Now let's take a look at the Ives fund, one that offers you immediate exposure to a wide variety of current and potential AI winners. The fund includes 30 holdings, companies spanning areas from AI infrastructure to the application of AI to real world problems. These players also cover the range of the AI spending cycle, offering investors the ability to potentially gain throughout this AI boom.

As of today, the most heavily weighted stocks in the fund are Alphabet, Nvidia, and Broadcom, players that you may know well -- but the fund also includes names you might not be as familiar with such as data engineering company Innodata and nuclear tech company Oklo.

The fund grew to $100 million in assets under management after its first five days of trading back in June, and now it's reached more than $500 million.

What should investors do?

So, now, let's consider our question: Should savvy investors watch -- and possibly get in on -- this ETF in 2025? It's important to note that ETFs involve fees, expressed as expense ratios, and you should stick with ones that have an expense ratio of less than 1% to maximize your gains. The Ives fund meets our criteria, with an expense ratio of 0.75%.

As for performance, the ETF has advanced in the double digits, as mentioned earlier, and if AI companies continue to deliver positive news and talk about strong spending in the infrastructure buildout phase, this momentum could continue. At the same time, certain individual AI stocks, such as Nvidia and Palantir Technologies, might have offered you better returns in recent times -- that's the power of stock picking.

All of this means that, ideally, you might invest in a couple of AI players that you strongly believe in based on your research and at the same time add shares of the Ives ETF to your portfolio. If you're more of a cautious investor, though, and aren't too comfortable selecting AI stocks, the better option may be buying shares of the Ives ETF and picking stocks in other industries that you know well.

In any case, savvy investors should keep an eye on the Ives ETF in 2025 as this AI revolution continues -- the gains may just be getting started.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

