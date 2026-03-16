This Should Make Tesla Investors Extremely Nervous

Key Points

BYD overtook Tesla in global EV sales last year, but that's just the first problem.

While Tesla's product lineup continues to age, BYD just announced 11 new models.

As BYD shifts into a higher gear with international expansion, Tesla is discontinuing two models.

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Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) deserves immense credit for the way it sparked and energized a lethargic global electric vehicle (EV) industry. As the tip of the spear, Tesla enjoyed many advantages and has historically dominated any EV market, region, or segment it's entered. That has rapidly changed over the past couple of years, with Chinese juggernaut BYD (OTC: BYDDY) making its presence well known.

What should have Tesla investors nervous, especially if their investment thesis heavily involves the automotive industry, is that Tesla and BYD appear to be shifting into completely different gears.

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Who's laughing now?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk dismissed BYD as a threat by simply laughing at its products during a 2011 Bloomberg interview. But global sales of BYD's EVs jumped 28% year over year to 2.26 million units in 2025, while Tesla deliveries declined 8% to 1.64 million.

Here's the bad news: While BYD has already surpassed Tesla globally, it's only accelerating its international expansion and production lineup. At the same time, Tesla's focus has seemingly turned to artificial intelligence, humanoid robots, and driverless vehicles, while its aging product lineup continues to concede market share globally.

At the beginning of March, BYD made its ambitions known when it rolled out numerous upcoming EV models and other technologies at a major event in Shenzhen, China. BYD showed off a luxury sedan with over 640 miles of range, several electric SUVs, and 11 new models in total, along with a state-of-the-art electric battery, updates to self-driving systems and technology partnerships, and even a fast-charging system that can charge an EV battery from 10% to 70% in five minutes.

What it all means

As BYD prepares to shift into a higher gear and accelerate its global sales, Tesla seems to have downshifted, at least with its traditional automotive business. In fact, in January, Elon Musk told investors and analysts the company would end production of the Model S and X vehicles and use that production capacity in its Fremont, California, factory to build Optimus humanoid robots.

In fairness, the Models S and X have done their jobs, and after the company's original Roadster, the S and X models are Tesla's oldest vehicles, having launched in 2012 and 2015, respectively. Further, Tesla's Models 3 and Y are far and away more popular and affordable options, accounting for about 97% of Tesla's deliveries last year.

Ultimately, if Tesla investors look over their investment thesis and it still touts an innovative and leading EV maker -- it's time to dust it off and reassess the investment. Tesla very well may have a lucrative and world-changing future in AI, robotics, and autonomous vehicles, but as far as its traditional automotive business goes, investors should start getting nervous about Tesla's top and bottom lines as its Models 3 and Y continue to age, and competitors step on the accelerator.

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Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.