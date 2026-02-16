Should INVH Stock Be in Your Portfolio Pre-Q4 Earnings?

Invitation Homes INVH is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18, after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to report a year-over-year increase in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.

In the last reported quarter, this residential real estate investment trust (REIT) posted a core FFO per share of 47 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. Results reflected higher same-store net operating income (NOI) and same-store blended rent. Lower occupancy marred the performance to an extent.

Over the preceding four quarters, INVH’s core FFO per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and met in the remaining periods, with the average beat being 0.53%. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

In this article, we will dive deep into the U.S. apartment market environment and the company's fundamentals and analyze the factors that may have contributed to its fourth-quarter 2025 performance.

US Apartment Market in Q4

Apartment REIT fundamentals softened in the fourth quarter of 2025 as the sector normalized from the exceptional demand of recent years. According to the RealPage report, the market recorded net move-outs of about 40,400 units during the quarter, marking the first seasonal pullback in three years. Full-year absorption totaled just more than365,900 units, signaling a return toward long-term leasing trends rather than a demand collapse.

Supply remains the primary pressure point. Approximately 409,500 units were delivered in 2025, including about 89,400 in the fourth quarter, keeping competition elevated despite a sequential slowdown in completions. As a result, occupancy slipped to 94.8%, while effective asking rents declined 1.7% quarter over quarter. Rents fell 0.6% in calendar year 2025, extending the year-over-year downturn for a second consecutive quarter. Concessions expanded meaningfully, with more than 23% of units offering incentives averaging 7%, reflecting REITs’ focus on protecting occupancy and cash flow.

Market performance remains uneven. Supply-heavy Sun Belt markets such as Austin, Phoenix and Denver experienced the steepest rent pressure, while coastal and tech-oriented metros, including New York and San Francisco, continued to post rent growth due to tighter supply.

Factors at Play and Projections for Invitation Homes

In the wake of the above housing market environment, INVH’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from a diverse portfolio of single-family rental units in infill locations in high-growth markets, contributing to a revenue uptick.

The company’s asset-light model and technological enhancements are likely to have captured additional NOI, driving its profitability.

For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVH’s rental revenues currently stands at $659.2 million, up from $576.6 million reported in the prior-year period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter total revenues is pegged at $677.1 million, up 2.73% from the year-ago reported number.

The high supply of rental properties in some markets is likely to have an adverse impact.

Invitation Homes’ activities in the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to garner analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly FFO per share has remained unchanged at 48 cents over the past three months. The figure suggests growth of 2.13% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for Invitation Homes

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for INVH this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is not the case here.

Invitation Homes currently has an Earnings ESP of -2.42% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

