Should Investors Buy BOOT Stock at Its Current Valuation?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.44, which is higher than the industry’s average P/E of 18.41. This higher valuation reflects investor confidence in BOOT’s long-term growth. The stock trades below its one-year median P/E ratio of 24.48, which suggests a potential value opportunity.



BOOT’s Price Performance

BOOT’s shares have rallied 36.3% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks industry's growth of 6.8%. The company also outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector, which declined 2.4% and the S&P 500's rally of 13.9% during the same period.



Closing at $187.99 in the last trading session, Boot Barn stock stands 10.6% below its 52-week high of $210.25 reached on Dec. 12, 2025. BOOT is trading above its 200-day simple moving average of $174.46, indicating a favorable technical setup for the stock.



BOOT’s Broad-Based Growth Drives Margins and Expansion

Boot Barn continued to deliver solid category-level performance, with growth recorded across all major merchandise groups. In the fiscal third quarter, Men’s and women’s Western boots posted high single-digit comparable sales gains, underscoring sustained demand in the company’s core footwear offerings. Ladies apparel modestly outperformed the chain average, driven by mid-teens same-store sales growth in denim, while work boots also achieved mid-single-digit comparable sales growth. Collectively, these trends highlight balanced category strength and steady consumer demand across both footwear and apparel, supporting healthy comparable sales momentum.

Merchandise margin expansion remained a key highlight, with margins increasing 110 basis points year over year. This improvement was driven by buying scale benefits, supply chain efficiencies, and a 240 basis points growth in exclusive brands, reflecting disciplined execution and a strong commitment to full-price selling. To further support margin expansion, the company is implementing a measured adjustment to its exclusive brand pricing strategy. Selective ticket price increases on certain exclusive products are planned for the fiscal fourth quarter, aligned with long-term margin objectives.

Boot Barn highlighted its omnichannel strategy, where digital growth is supported by broad-based in-store category strength rather than serving as a substitute for physical retail. This approach creates a virtuous cycle, with digital platforms enhancing brand awareness and driving incremental traffic back to stores. In the fiscal third quarter, total same-store sales grew 5.7%, led by a 19.6% increase in e-commerce same-store sales, alongside retail store same-store sales growth of 3.7%.

Online sales growth further highlighted the success of the exclusive brand website strategy. Dedicated sites for Cody James and Hawx, launched earlier in 2026, have produced strong early results by attracting primarily first-time customers. Additional standalone websites for Shyanne and CLEO & WOLF are planned, reinforcing brand differentiation and deepening long-term customer engagement.

The company’s new store engine also continued to perform consistently across regions. Boot Barn ended the fiscal third quarter with 514 stores, including a record 25 openings during the quarter, while reaffirming its long-term target of 1,200 locations nationwide. New stores are expected to generate approximately $3.2 million in annual sales in their first full year and recoup initial investment in less than two years, reflecting attractive unit economics. Looking ahead, the expansion pipeline remains robust, with 15 openings planned in the fiscal fourth quarter, totaling 70 new stores in fiscal 2026, and approximately 20 additional openings planned for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

BOOT Guidance Looks Compelling

The company raised its full-year outlook, reflecting stronger-than-expected operating performance across key metrics. Total sales are now expected to be between $2.24 billion and $2.25 billion, implying growth of 17% to 18% versus fiscal 2025, compared with the prior outlook of 15% to 17% growth. Additionally, merchandise margin guidance was lifted in the range of $1.138 billion to $1.144 billion, representing approximately 50.8% of sales, up from the previous range of $1.106 billion to $1.130 billion.

The consolidated same-store sales growth is now forecasted between 6.5% and 7%, improved from the earlier estimate of 4%-6%. Retail same-store sales are expected to be in the range of 5.5%-6% compared with the previous forecast of 3.3%-5.3%. E-commerce same-store sales are now projected to be in the range of 14.5%-15%, revised upward from 11%-13%.

Overall, the updated guidance underscores sustained momentum in both sales and margin expansion. For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects total sales of $525–$535 million, reflecting 16%–18% growth. Consolidated comparable sales are projected to rise 3%–5%, supported by strong e-commerce growth, with merchandise margin of approximately 50.4%–50.5%. This guidance reflects confidence about the company’s future performance.

How Have Estimates Shaped Up?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT’s current and next financial year earnings per share has improved 13 cents and 23 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



How to Play BOOT Stock?

Boot Barn’s premium valuation appears justified by its broad-based category strength, disciplined margin expansion, exclusive brand strategy and accelerating omnichannel execution, all of which support sustained top-line momentum. The stock remains reasonably positioned relative to its recent historical levels, suggesting that the current valuation reflects quality.

For existing investors, maintaining positions seems prudent given the company’s operational momentum and expansion visibility, while potential investors may consider accumulating shares on market pullbacks, viewing the stock as an attractive long-term growth opportunity backed by solid fundamentals and strategic clarity. At present, BOOT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

