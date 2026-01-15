Should Investors Be Buying the Dip on This Volatile Stock?

Key Points

Investors were enamored with Beyond Meat's stock at one time.

The company's revenue has been dropping.

Beyond Meat faces major challenges.

Buying a stock at a lower price seems like a sound idea. People often equate buying the dip with getting a discounted price, like you would on an article of clothing.

However, while markets operate fairly efficiently, short-term thinking can unduly influence the stock price. Hence, the key question is whether the company's long-term investing thesis remains intact.

Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) stock has had a wild ride since its initial public offering (IPO) nearly six years ago. Down about 73% over the last year through Jan. 12, does this represent an attractive opportunity, or a warning sign to stay away?

It's time to take a closer look at Beyond Meat's business prospects.

Once a highflier

Stock investors quickly became enamored with Beyond Meat's business, meeting the IPO with a very favorable reaction. After going public at $25, the stock price quickly shot up to about $235 in a couple of months.

Beyond Meat, on the surface, has an appetizing business concept. It makes plant-based meat.

That seemingly appealed to consumers since the company tries to design its products to have the taste and texture of meat (beef, pork, and poultry) while claiming to offer a healthier and more environmentally friendly alternative.

Weakening fundamentals

However, delving into the company's fundamentals, it's clear something has gone amiss. Despite the product's perceived advantages, Beyond Meat's revenue has been dropping.

The company's top line fell from $418.9 million in 2022 to $326.5 million in 2024. Things haven't improved since then. Beyond Meat's revenue for the first nine months of 2025 dropped 14.4% year over year to $213.9 million.

Notably, volume in its retail and foodservice channels (partnerships with restaurants and venues) dropped. That indicates that people haven't clamored for its products, with consumers continuing to prefer traditional meat products.

The company has encountered resistance for a variety of reasons. These include questions about its products' health benefits.

Management expects fourth-quarter revenue to come in at $60 million to $65 million, a 15% to 22% year-over-year decline.

Investment decision

Faltering revenue tells you everything you need to know. Unfortunately, this isn't caused by a temporary downturn in the economic cycle. This has to do with customers turning away from Beyond Meat's products.

The stock recently traded for less than $1 a share, reflecting the major challenges confronting Beyond Meat. That's why equity market investors seem to have correctly priced in the high risks the company is facing.

With major threats to Beyond Meat's underlying business, investors should steer clear of the stock.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.