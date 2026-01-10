Should CoreWeave Investors Worry About Michael Intrator's Latest Move?

Key Points

CoreWeave offers AI customers something in high demand -- capacity for workloads.

The company generated soaring sales in the latest quarters.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been one of the early success stories of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The company offers its customers something in great need these days -- capacity for AI workloads -- and this has led to soaring revenue. The stock also turned heads as, after an initial public offering in March, it climbed more than 300% in about three months.

The company has gained an additional nod from investors thanks to the confidence of a key partner: AI chip giant, Nvidia. The tech powerhouse works closely with CoreWeave, offering it quick access to the latest chips, and Nvidia has even invested in CoreWeave, holding a 7% stake.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

But in recent times, CoreWeave has faced some headwinds. The company predicted delays at a third-party data center would weigh on its fourth-quarter sales performance. Investors have worried about the growing debt levels CoreWeave has relied on to expand its capacity. Finally, all of this has hurt the stock, dragging it down more than 40% since Nov. 1.

And just this week, CoreWeave chief Michael Intrator made a move that may grab investors' attention. Is it a cause for concern? Let's find out.

CoreWeave's GPU-as-a-service business

First, though, let's take a closer look at the CoreWeave story so far. The company is involved in the GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) market, meaning it offers customers access to its fleet of graphics processing units (GPUs), or top AI chips, as they need them. This service helps companies save both money and time because they don't have to buy their own GPUs or set up their own data centers. CoreWeave already has done the job, and unlike larger cloud companies that offer a broad range of services, CoreWeave focuses specifically on AI workloads.

CoreWeave's solid relationship with Nvidia also has helped this company to become the first to make Nvidia's latest platforms, such as Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra, generally available.

All of this has led to skyrocketing revenue -- in the most recent quarter, revenue advanced more than 130%.

Still, as mentioned, investors have worried about various headwinds, from the recent data center delay to CoreWeave's growing debt.

These factors have interrupted the stock's momentum in recent weeks. Now, let's consider CoreWeave chief executive officer Michael Intrator's latest move. In a Form 4 filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Intrator reported selling about $4.7 million in CoreWeave shares on Jan. 6.

When investors see company insiders such as Intrator selling shares, they may wonder whether this suggests a loss of confidence in the company's future. After all, if these executives are confident, wouldn't they buy the stock?

A planned move

Before going down that road of worry, though, it's important to consider the context of Intrator's move. The sale was part of the CEO's 10b5-1 plan, one that he adopted in May of last year. This framework allows insiders to organize the buying or selling of their shares without breaking insider trading laws. These trades are put into place well in advance, and as they are planned, insiders must not have access to material nonpublic information. So Intrator's latest move was a routine sale and not a reaction to a particular event or piece of news.

Now, the next question is: Should you still worry that Intrator planned to sell rather than buy the stock? Not necessarily. Company insiders, just like the rest of us, at some point need to lock in gains from investments to allocate cash into other areas or use on everyday things -- from the purchase of a home to university tuition for a child, for example. So it isn't alarming to see a CEO or other corporate executives schedule sales for a certain amount of stock.

All of this means that CoreWeave shareholders shouldn't worry about Intrator's recent move; instead, they should turn to the company's earnings reports and comments on demand for clues about what may lie ahead.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,326!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,015!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2026.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.