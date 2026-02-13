Should Altria Stock Be Part of Your Portfolio Post Q4 Earnings?

Altria Group, Inc. MO delivered a resilient fourth-quarter 2025 performance, highlighting the durability of its business model despite persistent cigarette volume declines and regulatory uncertainty. The company continued to lean on pricing power, disciplined cost management and strategic investment in smoke-free alternatives to protect margins and sustain earnings growth.



Importantly, investor sentiment turned notably positive following the release. Since reporting fourth-quarter results on Jan. 29, 2026, Altria’s shares have climbed 12%, signaling renewed confidence in its earnings stability and capital return story.



Over the past three months, Altria’s shares have gained 15.9%, outperforming the Zacks Consumer Staples sector, which advanced 12.1%, and significantly exceeding the S&P 500’s 3.7% rise. The broader Zacks Tobacco industry performed slightly better with 16.6% growth during the same period.



Among peers, performance was mixed but generally stronger, with Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB surging 31.9%, Philip Morris International Inc. PM climbing 21.8% and British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI rising 11.3%. Although Altria did not lead the group, the solid double-digit gain and post-earnings rally reflect improving investor confidence in its defensive business model and income-oriented appeal.

A closer look at the fourth-quarter results provides further insight into the drivers behind the stock’s recent strength.

MO’s Q4 Earnings: Stability Amid Structural Headwinds

Altria’s fourth-quarter results reflected steady execution in a challenging operating environment. Continued cigarette shipment declines weighed on revenues, but pricing actions and tight expense controls helped offset volume pressure. Adjusted earnings remained flat year over year at $1.30, due to reduced adjusted tax rate and fewer shares outstanding, offset by lower adjusted operating companies income (“OCI”). However, net revenues slipped 2.1% to $5.8 billion (down 0.5% net of excise taxes), primarily due to lower net revenues in the smokeable products segment.



Within this backdrop, the Smokeable Products segment continued to anchor overall profitability. Although domestic cigarette shipment volumes fell 7.9% in the quarter (down 10% for 2025), earnings resilience remained evident. Fourth-quarter adjusted OCI decreased 2.4% to $2.64 billion, with margins holding strong at 60.4%. For 2025, adjusted OCI increased 1.3% to $11.06 billion and margins expanded 1.8 percentage points to 63.4%. These results underscore Altria’s ability to counter structural volume declines through pricing power and productivity initiatives, preserving robust cash generation despite persistent industry headwinds.



The Oral Tobacco Products segment also remained an important contributor, though near-term investments weighed modestly on quarterly results. Fourth-quarter adjusted OCI declined 4.6% to $440 million, with margins at 64.5%. However, 2025 adjusted OCI rose 1.3% to $1.84 billion, with margins holding firm at 67.9%. Growth in the modern oral portfolio was led by on!, whose shipment volumes increased 0.7% in the fourth quarter to 44.2 million cans and 10.9% for 2025 to 177.8 million cans. With nicotine pouches now accounting for more than half of the total oral category, Altria continues to position its smoke-free portfolio as a key long-term growth pillar while leveraging the traditional businesses to fund the transition.

MO Continues Robust Cash Returns in Q4

Altria reaffirmed its commitment to delivering consistent shareholder value during the fourth quarter. In 2025, the company paid $7 billion in dividends, including $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter alone, reflecting the strength of its cash-generation capabilities.



In addition, share repurchases remained a key pillar of capital returns. During the fourth quarter, Altria repurchased 4.8 million shares for $288 million. For the full year, the company bought back 17.1 million shares for approximately $1 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $1 billion remained under MO’s existing $2 billion share repurchase authorization, which extends through the end of 2026, providing continued flexibility to return capital to its shareholders.

What to Expect From Altria in 2026?

Management’s 2026 guidance reflects cautious but steady confidence in the business. Altria expects 2026 adjusted EPS in the range of $5.56 to $5.72, representing growth of 2.5% to 5.5% from a base of $5.42 in 2025. Growth is anticipated to be weighted toward the second half of the year, supported by a progressive increase in cigarette import and export activity.



The outlook assumes continued pricing strength and cost discipline, along with planned investments in contract manufacturing capabilities and smoke-free products. Management also expects 2026 capital expenditures of $300 million to $375 million.

Is MO Stock’s Discounted Valuation Good?

Altria is currently trading at a notable discount compared with industry peers and the broader market, making it an appealing option for value-focused investors. MO trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.98X, which is significantly lower than the industry average of 16.07X and the S&P 500’s average of 22.9X.



By comparison, peers such as Philip Morris and Turning Point Brands trade at much higher multiples of 22.39X and 31.65X, respectively, while British American Tobacco also trades slightly above Altria at 12.51X.

MO P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Investor Takeaway for MO

Altria's post-earnings rally indicates that investors are increasingly recognizing the company’s consistent execution, resilient margins and dependable cash-return framework. Despite ongoing structural cigarette volume declines, Altria continues to offset pressure through pricing strength, disciplined cost management and investment in smoke-free products. The stock’s discounted valuation, attractive dividend yield and steady cash flows enhance its appeal for long-term, income-oriented investors.



At the same time, relatively modest earnings growth expectations suggest limited upside. Given the recent run-up and balanced risk-reward profile, the stock appears fairly valued at current levels, supporting a hold stance until clearer signs of sustained growth momentum emerge.



At present, Altria carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

