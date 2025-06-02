Shortage of Rare-Earth Magnets Endangers US Vehicle Production

Top global auto executives are warning of an imminent shortage of rare-earth magnets from China, essential components in systems like windshield wipers and anti-lock brakes, which could lead to U.S. car plant shutdowns within weeks.



In a previously undisclosed letter dated May 9 to the Trump administration, the head of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors Company GM, Ford Motor Company F, Volkswagen AG VWAGY, and major automakers, raised alarm over the shortage of rare-earth magnets from China.



Per the letter, without consistent access to these elements and magnets, auto suppliers would be unable to manufacture vital automotive parts such as transmissions, throttle bodies, alternators, sensors, motors, lights, seat belts, power steering systems, speakers and cameras. Losing access to these critical components would soon disrupt U.S. vehicle production.



Per Alliance CEO John Bozzella, the matter was discussed during Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s recent meetings with Chinese officials in Geneva. Per Greer, while China had agreed to ease export restrictions, it was not moving swiftly enough to restore access for key U.S. industries.

Permit Delays in China Disrupt Rare-Earth Magnet Exports

China, which controls more than 90% of global processing for these magnets, used in everything from vehicles and military aircraft to household electronics, had introduced new rules in April requiring exporters to secure licenses from Beijing.



Exports of rare-earth magnets from China dropped by half in April as companies struggled with a complicated and unclear permit application process, which can require hundreds of pages of documentation.



President Donald Trump, in a social media post, accused China of breaking the terms of a recent agreement meant to ease tariffs and trade restrictions. In response, China’s embassy in Washington claimed it was the United States, not China, that was misusing export controls, particularly in the semiconductor industry.



A U.S. official familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the Geneva talks only addressed tariffs and China’s non-tariff trade measures, not U.S. export controls. Per the official, China was slow to deliver on its promise to issue export licenses for rare-earth materials. This delay could prompt retaliatory actions from Washington if U.S. automakers, already at risk due to the shortage, are forced to halt production.



So far, only a few licenses have been approved, including for some Volkswagen suppliers. Meanwhile, Indian car manufacturers reported they haven’t received any permits and may have to shut down production as early as June.

Supply Shortages and Tariffs Pose a Threat to Automakers

For automakers and their investors, the rare-earth shortage poses an immediate and serious threat. With most factories relying on just-in-time inventory systems, any disruption in supply could throw off production schedules this quarter and delay the rollout of both electric and gasoline vehicles.



To mitigate the risk, car manufacturers are racing to diversify and localize their supply chains. General Motors has invested in a magnet production facility in Texas that uses materials from the Mountain Pass mine in California. Meanwhile, Volkswagen has reportedly secured magnet supplier licenses in Europe. China’s restrictions on rare earth magnet exports are widely viewed as a retaliatory move in response to new U.S. tariffs.



The tariff impacts are already expected to slash U.S. auto sales by around 500,000 vehicles, which would likely hurt automakers’ sales and earnings in the near term. General Motors has already trimmed its 2025 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty and potential new U.S. auto tariffs. Ford, on the other hand, has suspended its full-year 2025 guidance, warning that Trump-era tariffs could cost the company up to $2.5 billion. While Ford aims to offset $1 billion of this through strategic actions, the remaining $1.5 billion, expected to hit in 2025, remains a major concern.



While Ford & Volkswagen carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each, GM has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.