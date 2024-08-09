Short-Term Rental Regulations to Know in Las Vegas

Las Vegas has short-term rental (STR) regulations that are a combination of common zoning, tax and real estate laws. As companies like Airbnb help turn second homes into investment properties, oversaturation in the market has prompted major metro areas like Las Vegas to enact clear guidelines to ensure a harmonious relationship between STR owners, renters and neighbors. Compliance with these rules is required to avoid fines.

A financial advisor can help you determine whether an STR is a smart move for your investment portfolio.

What Qualifies as a Short-Term Rental in Las Vegas?

Short-term rentals in Las Vegas are properties rented out for brief periods, typically less than 30 days. This category includes vacation homes, apartments and private residences rented to tourists and visitors. They cannot have more than three bedrooms; and weddings, birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties and other types of special events are not allowed. To qualify as a short-term rental, the property must comply with specific regulations set forth by the city.

Short-Term Rental Regulations for Las Vegas

Here are five regulations that short-term rental owners must comply with in Las Vegas:

Planning land use review : Property owners must first submit a Conditional Use Verification (CUV) application, which includes a justification letter, a site plan and a floor plan. Once these are approved, owners must pass a home inspection then submit everything again for a second review before applying for a business license.

: Property owners must first submit a Conditional Use Verification (CUV) application, which includes a justification letter, a site plan and a floor plan. Once these are approved, owners must pass a home inspection then submit everything again for a second review before applying for a business license. Business license : In addition to the special use permit, owners must also acquire a business license. It entails a $500 application fee along with additional paperwork, including proof of liability insurance, a short-term rental affidavit and emergency contact information.

: In addition to the special use permit, owners must also acquire a business license. It entails a $500 application fee along with additional paperwork, including proof of liability insurance, a short-term rental affidavit and emergency contact information. Owner-occupied requirement : Different types of homes have different regulations. Single-family homes are the most common. For these, the property must be owner-occupied, meaning the owner must live on-site during the rental period. This rule ensures that there is a responsible individual present to manage the property and address any issues that might arise.

: Different types of homes have different regulations. Single-family homes are the most common. For these, the property must be owner-occupied, meaning the owner must live on-site during the rental period. This rule ensures that there is a responsible individual present to manage the property and address any issues that might arise. Distance requirements : Short-term rentals must be located at least 660 feet apart from one another. This regulation helps prevent any single neighborhood from becoming overly saturated with short-term rentals, preserving the residential atmosphere.

: Short-term rentals must be located at least 660 feet apart from one another. This regulation helps prevent any single neighborhood from becoming overly saturated with short-term rentals, preserving the residential atmosphere. Noise ordinances: All short-term rental properties must comply with local noise ordinances, which typically enforce quiet hours between 10 pm and 7 am. This rule is designed to minimize disturbances to neighbors and maintain a peaceful environment.

Tips for Managing Your Short Term Rental in Las Vegas

Managing a short-term rental in Las Vegas requires strategic planning and diligent oversight. Here are six general tips to help you manage your rental property:

Cleanliness . Guests expect a clean and well-maintained property. Consider hiring a professional cleaning service to maintain your rental spotless for guests. Catalog these expenses to see if they qualify for rental property tax deductions.

. Guests expect a clean and well-maintained property. Consider hiring a professional cleaning service to maintain your rental spotless for guests. Catalog these expenses to see if they qualify for rental property tax deductions. Optimize your listing . Use high-quality photos and detailed descriptions to showcase your property's best features. Highlight amenities and nearby attractions to make your listing stand out.

. Use high-quality photos and detailed descriptions to showcase your property's best features. Highlight amenities and nearby attractions to make your listing stand out. Set competitive pricing . Research the local market to set competitive and realistic pricing for your rental. Adjust your rates based on seasonality, local events and occupancy rates. Offer discounts for longer stays or last-minute bookings to help maximize occupancy and revenue.

. Research the local market to set competitive and realistic pricing for your rental. Adjust your rates based on seasonality, local events and occupancy rates. Offer discounts for longer stays or last-minute bookings to help maximize occupancy and revenue. Customer service . Respond promptly to inquiries and provide clear instructions for check-in and check-out. Have someone available to address any issues during their stay.

. Respond promptly to inquiries and provide clear instructions for check-in and check-out. Have someone available to address any issues during their stay. Booking system . Use a reliable booking system to manage reservations, track bookings and handle payments efficiently. Automated systems can help you avoid double bookings and streamline the booking process.

. Use a reliable booking system to manage reservations, track bookings and handle payments efficiently. Automated systems can help you avoid double bookings and streamline the booking process. Enhance security measures. Make sure that your property is secure by installing smart locks, security cameras and adequate lighting.

Bottom Line

Short-term rentals in Las Vegas are required to comply with regulations. These include securing the necessary permits and licenses, adhering to zoning laws and complying with noise ordinances. Staying informed and compliant will help you avoid costly fines and legal issues, and can make the overall experience for your guests better.

Tips for Real Estate Investing

A financial advisor can help you create a personalized real estate investment portfolio. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

A big part of real estate investing focuses on getting financing, especially if you're looking to spread your cash across multiple investments. To estimate how much you might need, consider using a free mortgage calculator.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/RandyAndy101, ©iStock.com/Hispanolistic, ©iStock.com/humanmade

The post Short-Term Rental Regulations to Know in Las Vegas appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.