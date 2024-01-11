Short Straddle Screener Results For January 11th

A short straddle is an advanced options strategy used when a trader is seeking to profit from an underlying stock trading in a narrow range.

To execute the strategy, a trader would sell a call and a put with the following conditions:

Both options must use the same underlying stock

Both options must have the same expiration

Both options must have the same strike price

Since it involves having to sell both a call and a put, the trader gets to collect two premiums up-front, which also happens to be the maximum gain possible.

Due to the two premiums collected upfront, beginners are often attracted to this strategy without realizing the risks they face.

A short straddle can result in unlimited loss potential whenever a substantial move occurs so it should be used with caution, particularly around significant market events like an earnings announcement.

The opening position of this strategy means that you will start with a net credit and you will profit if the stock trades between the lower break-even point and the upper break-even point.

Let’s take a look at Barchart’s Short Straddle Screener for January 11th.

I have added a filter to only include stocks with a market capitalization greater than $40b and total call volume greater than 2,000.

The screener shows some interesting short straddle trades on popular stocks such as VZ, WFC, UBER, PYPL, NFLX, PFE, MU, TSLA and META.

Let’s walk through a couple of examples.

Verizon Short Straddle Example

Let’s take a look at the first line item – a short straddle on Verizon.

Using the February 16 expiry, the trade would involve selling the $39 strike call and the $39 strike put. The premium received for the trade would be $207 which is also the maximum profit. The maximum loss is theoretically unlimited. The lower breakeven price is $36.93 and the upper breakeven price is $41.07. The premium received is equal to 5.30% of the stock price. The probability of success is estimated at 57.8%.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is an 88% Buy with an Average short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Wells Fargo Short Straddle Example

Let’s take a look at the second line item – a short straddle on Wells Fargo.

Using the January 19 expiry, the trade would involve selling the $49 strike call and the $49 strike put. The premium received for the trade would be $199 which is also the maximum profit. The maximum loss is theoretically unlimited. The lower breakeven price is $47.01 and the upper breakeven price is $50.99. The premium received is equal to 4.05% of the stock price. The probability of success is estimated at 57.7%.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is an 88% Buy with an Average short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

UBER Short Straddle Example

Let’s take a look at one final straddle using UBER.

Using the January 19 expiry, the trade would involve selling the $62.50 strike call and the $62.50 strike put. The premium received for the trade would be $241 which is also the maximum profit. The maximum loss is theoretically unlimited. The lower breakeven price is $60.09 and the upper breakeven price is $64.91. The premium received is equal to 3.86%. The probability of success is estimated at 57.4%.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 100% Buy with a strongest short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Mitigating Risk

Short straddles involve naked options and are highly risky. They should not be used by beginner traders.

Position sizing is important so that a large loss does not cause more than a 1-2% loss in total portfolio value.

Short straddles can also contain early assignment risk, so be mindful of as it gets close to the expiration date. Also, watch out for earnings dates as stocks can make big moves following their announcement.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.