ShoreHaven Bets Big on Global Diversification With $10.3 Million CORO Buy

Key Points

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners established a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO), acquiring 313,988 shares -- with an estimated transaction value of $10.3 million.

As of March 31, 2026, the position was valued at $10.1 million, representing 3.6% of ShoreHaven's total 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-purchase, CORO is now ShoreHaven's fifth-largest holding.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC established a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 313,988 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $10.3 million, based on the quarter’s average closing share price. As of March 31, 2026, the position was valued at $10.1 million.

What else to know

This was a brand-new position for ShoreHaven, representing 3.6% of the firm's 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: IVW: $34.5 million (12.4% of AUM) NYSE: AVLV: $28.2 million (10.1% of AUM) NYSE: DYNF: $14.8 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSE: AVEM: $10.7 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: CORO: $10.1 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, shares of CORO were trading at $35.86, up about 38% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 11 percentage points, and outperforming its Foreign Large Blend category benchmark by roughly 12 percentage points

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.6 billion Dividend Yield 2.19% Expense ratio 0.55% 1-year return (as of 5/13/26) 38.37%

ETF snapshot

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO) is an actively managed fund from BlackRock that rotates allocations among international equity markets based on BlackRock's proprietary research and quantitative models. The fund targets institutional and retail investors seeking diversified global exposure through a systematic, country-level selection process.

What this transaction means for investors

ShoreHaven's decision to open a new 3.6% position in CORO is a meaningful signal -- not just because of its size, but because of what it says about the firm's broader strategy. ShoreHaven's portfolio is already heavily weighted toward U.S. equity and fixed income ETFs. Adding CORO suggests the firm is deliberately building out its international exposure, and doing so through an active rather than passive vehicle.

Unlike a standard index fund, CORO gives BlackRock's investment team the latitude to rotate country weightings in response to changing global conditions -- potentially capturing opportunities in regions that a static benchmark would underweight. For retail investors, this kind of tactical flexibility can be appealing in an environment where international markets have been outperforming.

CORO's roughly 38% gain over the past year -- well ahead of both the S&P 500 and its Foreign Large Blend peers -- suggests the strategy has been working. The fund also throws off a 2.19% dividend yield, which adds a modest income component. At a 0.55% expense ratio, investors are paying a reasonable price for active management -- particularly given the outperformance delivered so far. Whether that outperformance continues remains to be seen, but ShoreHaven's decision to make this a meaningfully-sized position rather than a small exploratory one indicates real conviction.

For investors seeking international diversification with active management at the helm, CORO may be worth putting on your radar. Of course, for someone who just wants simple, low-cost global exposure, a cheaper index fund like the Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) -- with its rock-bottom 0.05% expense ratio -- might serve them better.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.