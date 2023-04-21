Shore Capital Reiterates Rank Group (LSE:RNK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Rank Group (LSE:RNK) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,583K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNK by 55.61% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 159K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWUS - iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNK by 34.06% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 69K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,492K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNK by 11.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rank Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNK is 0.03%, an increase of 46.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 10,985K shares.

