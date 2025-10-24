Shore Capital Reiterates Barclays (BCLYF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Shore Capital reiterated coverage of Barclays (OTCPK:BCLYF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.11% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Barclays is $5.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.63 to a high of $7.15. The average price target represents an increase of 102.11% from its latest reported closing price of $2.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Barclays is 27,389MM, an increase of 5.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barclays. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCLYF is 0.65%, an increase of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 2,319,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 310,904K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 353,867K shares , representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCLYF by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206,738K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205,918K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCLYF by 14.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 128,546K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,445K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCLYF by 9.44% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 107,712K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,076K shares , representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCLYF by 70.40% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 93,664K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,721K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCLYF by 17.14% over the last quarter.

