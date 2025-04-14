Shopping Experts: 5 Best Budget Tech Items at Costco in 2025

Costco has long been a destination for butter in bulk and giant bundles of socks, but you might not think of it as a tech wonderland. Well, surprise, it’s the perfect spot for budget-conscious tech shoppers — offering extended warranties and member-exclusive pricing on quality gadgets.

But with so many options available, what items truly deliver in 2025? GOBankingRates asked shopping experts to share their top Costco tech recommendations for budget-minded consumers this year.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Price: $499.99

This student-friendly laptop, featuring a Ryzen 5 processor, is a fabulous deal at under $500.

“This is perfect for remote workers and students,” said Nick Drewe, CEO of savings platform Wethrift. “The extended warranty protection Costco offers makes this an even better value compared to similar models elsewhere.”

iPad 10.9-Inch (10th Generation)

Price: $349.97

Apple products rarely come with budget-friendly price tags, making this iPad a standout deal.

“At $349, this is already a steal for an Apple product,” Drewe said. “It’s ideal for entertainment, browsing and casual gaming. Look for the bundles that include accessories for even better value.”

The tablet’s versatility makes it perfect for both productivity and entertainment, with enough power to handle most everyday tasks.

TCL 55-Inch QLED Smart TV

Price: $349.99

Not only are TVs getting better, but they’re also getting less expensive. This TCL model offers premium features at a fantastic price.

“TCL has established itself as a trusted brand for value-conscious shoppers,” Drewe explained. “This model, available for around $350-$400, includes built-in Roku or Google TV capabilities, making it a perfect choice for a budget-friendly home theater upgrade.”

SimpliSafe Home Security Kit

Price: $149.97

Home security doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, and this DIY security system proves it.

“An affordable home security solution that can be installed on your own, saving installation fees,” Drewe said. “A similar package can cost $50 to $75 more at other retailers.”

Beats Studio Earbuds

Price: $169.99

These earbuds are the best of the best — active noise cancellation, water resistance and impeccable sound quality. The extended battery life makes them an easy purchase, especially if you like to walk and talk or listen to your favorite songs at the gym.

Shop Smart: Consider What You Actually Need

Before rushing to grab these deals, financial therapist Lindsay Bryan-Podvin of Mind Money Balance recommended taking inventory of what you already own.

“It’s OK to buy new tech if you use it frequently and it needs to be updated,” she said. “It’s less helpful to buy new tech because you think you’ll use it.”

Bryan-Podvin suggested asking yourself three key questions before making any purchase:

How often do you use this type of item? If rarely, even a good deal isn’t worth it. Is your current device working? If yes, you probably don’t need an upgrade yet. Could a simple fix or software update solve your issues instead of a full replacement?

“Too many of us think that if we had the latest fill-in-the-blank item, we’d become the type of person who uses fill-in-the-blank. Our unused tech items tell us otherwise,” she explained.

By combining these mindful shopping strategies with Costco’s already competitive pricing, you’ll be sure your tech dollars stretch further in 2025.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Shopping Experts: 5 Best Budget Tech Items at Costco in 2025

