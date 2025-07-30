Is Shopify's valuation justified?

Key Points Shopify is a leading e-commerce platform in a fast-growing industry.

The financial metrics indicate that it trades at a premium valuation.

Its stock price rose by more than 110% over the last year.

Since launching its initial public offering (IPO) in 2015, Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) has garnered attention for its ease of use and rapid transaction processing. The stock continued to grow as the company expanded its e-commerce ecosystem, elevating its valuation.

Concerns about its earnings multiple persist. Investors should take a closer look at its valuation metrics to see if they can build a case for buying Shopify stock.

Shopify's valuation

Valuing Shopify involves balancing growth rates and financial metrics. Indeed, the future looks bright for Shopify's primary industry, e-commerce. Grand View Research forecasts that the e-commerce platform industry will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% through 2033.

According to Yaguara, Shopify holds a 29% market share in the U.S. and 10% worldwide. That following makes it likely Shopify will capture a significant portion of that growth.

Such growth and positioning could ease concerns about Shopify's 101 P/E ratio, which is far above the average of 30 for the S&P 500. Investors may also question the relevance of this metric amid the company's varying profitability.

Nonetheless, its forward P/E ratio is 90, implying that it appears expensive from almost any earnings-related perspective. Also, the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 94 offers little comfort.

The picture appears somewhat more favorable for the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, which measures its value relative to revenue. Its P/S ratio of 17 is dramatically higher than the S&P 500 average of around 3. However, that is also a discount from 2021, when Shopify routinely sold at a P/S ratio above 40. Investors seem to see the same thing with the price-to-book ratio. That metric has reached 15, well above the S&P 500 average of 5, but not unheard of for a growth stock.

Shopify's financials

Moreover, the company's growth rates have often persuaded investors to pay higher valuations, and investors should certainly watch its financials to estimate whether it deserves that premium.

In the first quarter of 2025, its almost $2.4 billion in revenue increased by 27% from year-ago levels. That closely approximated the 26% growth rate for 2024.

Still, the company has typically struggled with profitability in Q1, and 2025 was no exception. For the quarter, the net loss was $862 million. Shopify earned an operating profit, with the loss caused by a $1 billion unrealized net loss from equity and other investments.

Investors should also note that the $2 billion is net income for 2024, up from just $132 million in 2023. This suggests that the Q1 loss is not indicative of its longer-term financial performance and may not deter potential buyers.

What might discourage investors is the company's revenue projections. Shopify expects revenue to continue growing at a mid-20s percentage rate (year over year) for the second quarter of 2025. Analysts forecast a 23% revenue increase for the full-year 2025, indicating a slight slowdown if that projection holds.

The growth also has to maintain the positive momentum in the stock. Shopify's stock price has increased by more than 110% over the last year.

Despite that improvement, the stock sells at a near 30% discount from its 2021 high, but if investors continue to buy despite its valuation, Shopify could return to that all-time high and beyond.

Is Shopify's valuation justified?

From a long-term investing perspective, Shopify stock can likely justify its premium valuation.

Admittedly, its trailing valuation metrics are elevated, and if the slowing revenue growth causes sentiment to turn negative, the stock price and valuation could fall in the near term.

However, Shopify is one of the leading companies in the e-commerce platform industry, making the high multiples easier to justify. Moreover, since the industry is projected to grow 20% per year over the next eight years, Shopify's leadership makes it more likely to capture a significant portion of that growing business.

Ultimately, even if Shopify's valuation is slightly ahead of growth, it is still in a strong position to outperform the market over time.

Will Healy has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.