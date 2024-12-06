News & Insights

Stocks

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Roars Ahead on Analyst Upgrade

December 06, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by Steve Anderson for TipRanks ->

While Canadian online shopping great Shopify (TSE:SHOP) already had a win on its hands with its Black Friday / Cyber Monday results, it also got a boost from a new analyst upgrade that declared it an “underrated AI play.” That new sent SHOP stock up over 5% on the day.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Analyst Anthony Chukumba of Loop Capital upgraded Shopify stock from a Hold to a Buy, and bolstered the price target. Originally $110, Loop Capital now has a $140 price target on the stock. So far this year, shares of Shopify are up 46%.

Using AI Technologies

Chukumba said that investors are not appreciating just how much artificial intelligence (AI) is going into Shopify’s operations. Naturally, it is being used as a customer-facing function, helping to improve shopping personalization and item recommendations.

But Shopify is also putting it to use in more back-office functions, including customer service, human resources, and other areas, which is helping Shopify get more done. That opens up better growth opportunities ahead.

A Powerful Thanksgiving Weekend

In other news, Shopify brought in a total of $11.5 billion in sales over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday weekend. That is a new record and represents a 24% increase from 2023. Not only did over 76 million customers place an order with a Shopify customer during the weekend, but at one point, sales reached a peak of $4.6 million per minute.

Other high points include more than 16,500 merchants made their first sale with Shopify in that period, and the average cart price came in at $109.70 on a constant currency basis. No matter how you slice it, it was a huge weekend for sales online, and Shopify was a major winner.

Is Shopify Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on SHOP stock based on 17 Buys, 12 Holds and three Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 72.54% rally in its share price over the past year, the average SHOP price target of C$158.49 per share implies 5.85% downside risk.

See more TSE:SHOP analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.