Shopify Stock Is Tanking, but I'm Still Not Buying

Key Points

Shopify's year-over-year revenue growth accelerated to 34% in the first quarter.

Management's second-quarter guidance, however, signals a notable deceleration in growth.

Even after the stock's sharp pullback, the company's valuation leaves little room for any missteps.

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Shares of e-commerce platform giant Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) tanked on Tuesday after the company reported its first-quarter 2026 results. And shares were down several percent on Wednesday, too. On the surface, the stock's slide is puzzling. The Canadian commerce company posted its second straight quarter with merchants clearing more than $100 billion in gross merchandise volume on the platform, grew revenue at its fastest pace in more than four years, and saw operating income nearly double year over year.

Investors, however, focused on something else: a softer outlook for the current quarter.

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Following the stock's post-earnings drop, it's now down more than 40% from its all-time high reached last October -- and about 35% year to date.

So, is this pullback enough to make the growth stock a buy? Even at this discount, I do not think it is.

A strong start to the year

Shopify's first-quarter 2026 revenue rose 34% year over year to about $3.2 billion -- an acceleration from about 31% growth in the fourth quarter of 2025. And even when stripping out a roughly 2-point currency tailwind from Shopify's first-quarter results, growth came in at 32%.

Notably, gross merchandise volume (GMV) on the platform climbed to $100.7 billion -- up 35% (or 30% on a constant-currency basis).

And the growth was broad-based. Shopify's subscription solutions revenue rose 21% to $750 million, while merchant solutions revenue jumped 39% to about $2.4 billion -- the segment's best showing in over four years. Shopify Payments, the company's integrated checkout product, processed $67 billion in volume, up 41% year over year, lifting its share of total GMV to 67% from 64% a year earlier.

Profitability gains were strong, too, with Shopify's operating income nearly doubling to $382 million, up from $203 million in the prior-year period. And free cash flow came in at $476 million, holding the company's free cash flow margin at 15%.

Why the price still doesn't add up

But the company's second-quarter outlook didn't impress the same way its first-quarter results did.

Management guided for second-quarter revenue to grow at a "high-twenties percentage rate" year over year, implying a clear step-down from the 34% growth Shopify just delivered -- and even a slight deceleration from the 31% growth it posted in the fourth quarter of 2025.

There were softer spots within the quarter, too. Transaction and loan losses jumped 55% to $116 million, well outpacing total revenue growth. Equity investment markdowns also contributed to a $581 million net loss for the period, though excluding those volatile marks, the underlying business produced about $360 million in net income.

And while merchant solutions has been driving most of the company's top-line momentum, the segment notably carries lower gross margins than subscription revenue, which could weigh on the overall margin profile if the mix continues to skew that way.

Then there is the valuation -- arguably the biggest hurdle. As of this writing, Shopify's market capitalization sits around $136 billion, even after this week's drop. That works out to about 12 times trailing-12-month revenue and a price-to-free cash flow ratio in the seventies.

This is a premium price tag by just about any measure -- and the kind of price tag that prices in years of compounding high-growth execution, leaving very little room for a meaningful deceleration.

Could Shopify eventually grow into its valuation? Sure. Management is leaning hard into AI-powered commerce, noting on the first-quarterearnings callthat AI-driven traffic to merchant stores has grown eightfold year over year. Shopify president Harley Finkelstein also said the number of merchants doing more than $100 million in annual GMV has nearly doubled over the last two years.

These are real long-term catalysts that could keep growth elevated for longer.

Still, I would rather watch from the sidelines than pay today's price. Shopify is a remarkable business, and the long-term story arguably remains intact. But after the company's own outlook just signaled a slowdown, I would prefer to see the stock at a level that better accounts for the possibility of more bumps along the way. With so much already baked in, this week's drop just isn't enough to get me excited.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.