Shopify Stock Poses Meaningful Medium-Term Risks

In the short-term, Shopify (NYSE: ) stock can climb further, driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce and investorsÃ¢ÂÂ excitement about its success in the sector. But over the medium-term, given the sharesÃ¢ÂÂ sky-high valuation and elevated market cap, along with the companyÃ¢ÂÂs tiny profits, SHOP stock is unlikely to climb too much higher.

Moreover, ShopifyÃ¢ÂÂs lack of profits and high valuation makes it especially vulnerable to the type of widespread tech pullback that investors endured in December 2018.ÃÂ Further, it may soon encounter new competition that could cause its growth to decelerate, spooking investors.

However, if Shopify can, like Amazon (NASDAQ:), successfully develop a new, more profitable business, the stock can rally meaningfully. Also, if the company is able to penetrate China on a widespread scale, the shares can rally over the long-term.

Shopify Stock Can Climb Further in the Short-Term

Investors are clearly ecstatic about the e-commerce sector. And thereÃ¢ÂÂs some justification for their exuberance.

After all, as another , pointed out in a recent article:

Cyber MondayÃ¢ÂÂs sales of $9.4 billion shattered the record for the Shopify announced that the merchants on its platform had also broken records, ringing up over $2.9 billion of sales globally during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.

Moreover, Amazon on Jan. 30 expected e-commerce results. Most relevant for Shopify, the revenue of its third-party seller services came in at $17.4 billion, versus the consensus outlook of $1.5 billion.

Valuation, Low Profits Could Hurt Medium-Term

Shopify is trading at about 26 times analystsÃ¢ÂÂ average 2020 sales estimates for the company. By contrast, Roku (NASDAQ:) is changing hands for 9.16 times the average 2020 sales estimate, while Square (NYSE:) is trading at just over ten times the average 2020 sales estimate and Tesla (NASDAQ:)ÃÂ is trading at less than three times the mean 2020 sales estimate.

Analysts, on average, expect Tesla to report a meaningful profit of $7.06 this year, while the average estimate for ShopifyÃ¢ÂÂs EPS is less than $1.

Roku, furthermore, has a market cap of just over $14 billion. At that level, one of the tech giants, such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:,NASDAQ:GOOGL), Samsung, Apple (NASDAQ:), or Amazon, could still easily buy the company.

Conversely, with SHOP stock sporting a market cap of about $54.5 billion, itÃ¢ÂÂs probably too expensive for a tech giant to swallow. Many investors will likely keep that disparity in mind going forward, especially if the market treads water or drops for a couple of months.

New Competition May Be on the Horizon

In early 2019, to that of Shopify. On Jan 30, UPS (NYSE:) announced that it would provide fulfillment services for the users of SquareÃ¢ÂÂs service, wrote Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Steven Kwok to his clients. The service could help Square compete more effectively with Shopify.

Moreover, bigger companies like Google or PayPal (NASDAQ:) could look to compete with Shopify in the medium-term. IÃ¢ÂÂm a big believer in first-mover advantage, so I donÃ¢ÂÂt think new competition will cause ShopifyÃ¢ÂÂs results to plunge. But even a 10 to 15 percentage point slowdown of its revenue growth would likely put a big dent in the stock price given the sharesÃ¢ÂÂ high valuation.

How Shopify Stock Can Rally in the Long-Term

Amazon stock really only went into second gear when its cloud unit started generating huge profits. Similarly, SHOP stock can jump tremendously if it manages to launch a highly profitable business alongside its e-commerce business. In time, could fit the bill.

Alternatively, if the company manages to meaningfully penetrate China, which has a huge population and extremely high e-commerce growth rates, Shopify stock can jump much further.

The Bottom Line on Shopify Stock

Shopify can climb further in the near-term, but its exceptionally high valuation make it risky in the medium-term. Over the longer term, it can climb much higher if it can successfully penetrate China or if one of its other businesses becomes highly profitable.

Longer term investors looking for a tech growth would be better off with Roku, Tesla, or Square.

As of this writing, the author did not own shares of any of the aforementioned companies.ÃÂ ÃÂ







The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.