Shopify (SHOP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Shopify (SHOP) reported $2.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.5%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion, representing a surprise of +3.34%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) : $92.01 billion versus $88.21 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $92.01 billion versus $88.21 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) : $193 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.16 million.

: $193 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.16 million. Revenues- Merchant solutions : $2.15 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.2% year over year.

: $2.15 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.2% year over year. Revenues- Subscription solutions : $699 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $705.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

: $699 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $705.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%. Gross Profit- Merchant solutions : $820 million versus $777.42 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $820 million versus $777.42 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Gross Profit- Subscription solutions: $571 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $581.02 million.

Here is how Shopify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Shopify have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

