Shopify (SHOP) Q2 Revenue Jumps 31%

Key Points Shopify reported GAAP revenue of $2,680 million, exceeding analyst expectations by 5.15% (GAAP).

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) climbed 31% year over year, with European GMV up 42% in constant currency.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP), a leading cloud-based commerce platform for businesses of all sizes, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 6, 2025. Shopify delivered GAAP revenue of $2,680 million, surpassing analyst forecasts of $2,548.76 million by 5.15% (GAAP). Gross merchandise volume (GMV) jumped 31%, with Europe leading international growth. Despite strong top-line gains and robust free cash flow, operating expenses and loan loss provisions increased at a rapid pace. Overall, the quarter reflected significant business momentum and successful execution across its platform and merchant ecosystem.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) N/A $0.29 N/A N/A Revenue $2,680 million $2,548.76 million $2,045 million 31.1% Gross Profit $1,302 million $1,045 million 24.6% Operating Income $291 million $241 million 20.7% (should be 20.7% if calculated as a percentage increase, but let's check the calculation) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $422 million $333 million 26.7%

Shopify’s Business Model and Success Drivers

Shopify provides a platform that allows businesses to create and manage their own online and offline stores. Its software runs in the cloud, which means merchants can access their storefronts and back-end tools from anywhere. The company supports millions of merchants across more than 175 countries, from individual entrepreneurs to large brands.

Recent business focus areas include enhancing platform scalability, expanding its commercial ecosystem, and embedding artificial intelligence (AI) into both merchant-facing and internal services. Key success factors for Shopify are platform reliability, ecosystem growth, merchant solutions like payment processing, and continuous product innovation. The company also pushes into international markets, offering features tailored for cross-border commerce and local regulatory needs.

The Quarter in Detail: Revenue Growth and Merchant Momentum

Revenue (GAAP) reached $2,680 million, surpassing analyst expectations by a solid margin, as GAAP revenue of $2,680 million exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $2,548.76 million by $131.24 million, or 5.15%. This figure represented a 31% increase over the same period a year ago (GAAP). Growth was fueled by both merchant solutions and subscription solutions, with merchant solutions revenue rising 37% year over year to $2,024 million (GAAP). The company principally generates merchant solutions revenue from payment processing fees and lending products. Subscription solutions, which comprise platform fees from merchants, grew 17% to $656 million.

Gross merchandise volume, or GMV—which tracks the total value of sales made by merchants on the platform—climbed 31% year over year to $87,837 million. International momentum stood out, with GMV in Europe rising 42% on a constant currency basis. The company highlighted wins with major brands and enterprise merchants, as well as a steady flow of new small and mid-sized business sign-ups.

Shopify maintained free cash flow (non-GAAP) at $422 million, representing a free cash flow margin of 16%, unchanged from a year earlier. Operating income reached $291 million, up from $241 million in Q2 2024. Gross profit margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 48.6%, down from 51.1% in the same period last year. This was due to a larger mix of payment processing revenue, which carries lower profit margins than software subscriptions, and to partnership accounting changes.

Operating expenses (GAAP) rose 26% year over year to $1,011 million. Provision for transaction and loan losses increased from $42 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to $80 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Provision for transaction and loan losses (GAAP) rose to $80 million from $42 million in Q2 2024.

Shopify continued product innovation during the quarter, especially with AI tools. Merchant-facing features such as Shopify Magic and Sidekick aim to help merchants run their businesses more efficiently with AI-driven support and automation. Shopify completed the acquisition of Vantage Discovery, a technology company focused on improving product search.

The company’s platform scalability was tested by bringing on large enterprise merchants during the quarter, including well-known names from apparel and education. New features supporting international commerce, such as advanced tax and language tools, contributed to broader adoption in Europe and other emerging regions.

One-time items affected headline results. Net income (GAAP) jumped sharply to $906 million, but this was mainly due to a $568 million gain on equity investments. Management highlighted that these investment gains are not relevant to the fundamentals of its operations and should not be considered as underlying profit drivers.

Looking Ahead: Financial Outlook and Areas to Watch

Management provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Expectations are for GAAP revenue growth in the mid-to-high twenties percent range year-over-year. Gross profit dollars are set to increase at a low-twenties percent rate. Operating expenses are projected at 38-39% of revenue, and free cash flow margin (non-GAAP) is expected to land in the mid-to-high teens. These calls suggest continued top-line growth, but signal that expense discipline and margin headwinds should remain under close observation.

Investors and analysts should continue to watch for updates on merchant acquisition rates, international growth (particularly in Europe), expense trends, and the performance of the loan portfolio. Notably, the jump in transaction and loan losses stands out as a key area for risk monitoring. Meanwhile, expansion of AI features and ecosystem partnerships, such as those already signed with major footwear and technology brands, could support longer-term momentum for Shopify's platform and its growing merchant base.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

