(RTTNews) - Shopify Inc (SHOP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $743 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $1.29 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Shopify Inc reported adjusted earnings of $633 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.6% to $3.67 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

