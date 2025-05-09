Shopify Inc. Added to Nasdaq-100 Index and Related Indices, Replacing MongoDB, Inc.

Shopify Inc. will replace MongoDB, Inc. in the Nasdaq-100 Index and related indices on May 19, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Nasdaq announced that Shopify Inc. will be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index on May 19, 2025, replacing MongoDB, Inc. MongoDB will also be removed from various Nasdaq indexes, including the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index and other sector-specific indexes. This change reflects an adjustment in the index composition to include Shopify while excluding MongoDB in alignment with Nasdaq's ongoing updates. For more details about Shopify, interested parties can visit their website.

Potential Positives

Shopify Inc. being added to the Nasdaq-100 Index® signifies a recognition of its growth and stability within the tech sector.

This inclusion is likely to increase visibility and attract more investment interest in Shopify, potentially driving up its stock value.

Replacing MongoDB, Inc. may enhance Shopify's reputation by associating it with a stronger index and underscoring its competitiveness in the tech market.

Shopify's addition to multiple Nasdaq indexes reflects its broad appeal and aligns it with other leading companies, reinforcing its market position.

Potential Negatives

Shopify Inc.'s replacement of MongoDB, Inc. in multiple Nasdaq indices may highlight a lack of confidence in MongoDB's future performance, potentially reflecting negatively on both companies.



The removal of MongoDB from the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index could lead to a decline in investor sentiment regarding MongoDB, impacting its market perception.



Shopify's inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index may not be sufficient to significantly enhance its market standing, especially if it does not lead to corresponding improvements in its financial performance or investor interest.

FAQ

When will Shopify become part of the Nasdaq-100 Index?

Shopify will be included in the Nasdaq-100 Index on May 19, 2025, prior to market open.

Which company is being replaced by Shopify in the Nasdaq-100 Index?

Shopify will replace MongoDB, Inc. in the Nasdaq-100 Index and other related indices.

What other indices will Shopify join on May 19, 2025?

Shopify will also be added to the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index and multiple Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector indices.

What is the significance of Shopify joining the Nasdaq-100 Index?

Joining the Nasdaq-100 Index highlights Shopify's growth and importance in the technology sector.

How can I learn more about Nasdaq and its services?

Visit Nasdaq's official website at www.nasdaq.com for more information on their services and offerings.

$NDAQ Insider Trading Activity

$NDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (EVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,184 shares for an estimated $2,476,180 .

. JEREMY SKULE (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,149 shares for an estimated $1,927,391 .

. SARAH YOUNGWOOD (Executive Vice President) sold 14,959 shares for an estimated $1,102,179

COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) sold 8,955 shares for an estimated $749,981

BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (EVP, CPO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,289 shares for an estimated $569,717 .

. PC NELSON GRIGGS (President, Capital Access Plat) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $401,049

ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 2,542 shares for an estimated $203,970

$NDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 481 institutional investors add shares of $NDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NDAQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NDAQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Shopify Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOP), will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index



(Nasdaq: NDX



) and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXE™) prior to market open on Monday, May 19, 2025. Shopify Inc. will replace MongoDB, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDB) in the Nasdaq-100 Index



and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted™ Index.





MongoDB, Inc. will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXT™), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXTMC™), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXT10™), the Nasdaq-100 ESG™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG™), the Nasdaq-100 Sustainable ESG Select™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXSES™) , the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30™ Index (Nasdaq: NDX70™), the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 UCITS™ Index (Nasdaq: NDX70U™), and the Nasdaq-100 High Beta™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXHB™) on the same date. Shopify Inc. will replace MongoDB, Inc. in the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector™ Index (Nasdaq: NDXT™), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXTMC™), and the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index (NDXT10™) on the same date.





