Shopify Bets Big on AI Commerce: Is it the Next Growth Catalyst?

Shopify SHOP is positioning artificial intelligence at the center of its long-term commerce strategy. The company is building infrastructure to support AI-driven shopping experiences, where consumers discover and purchase products through conversational interfaces and AI assistants. By embedding its commerce stack into these emerging channels, Shopify aims to ensure that transactions originating from AI platforms continue to flow through its payments, checkout and merchant infrastructure.



A key element of this strategy is enabling AI agents to surface merchant catalogs and execute transactions while preserving Shopify's checkout and payments backbone. The company is expanding integrations that allow merchants to distribute product catalogs across multiple AI environments. Early signals indicate growing engagement from AI-based discovery channels, with orders originating from AI search interfaces rising sharply over the past year. If AI-driven discovery scales meaningfully, Shopify could benefit from greater merchant visibility and incremental transaction volumes across its ecosystem.



Shopify is also embedding AI directly into merchant workflows. Tools such as its AI assistant help merchants generate storefront content, analyze business performance and automate routine tasks. The company's commerce dataset, built across a vast and diverse merchant base over two decades, positions the platform to deliver increasingly relevant AI-driven insights across storefronts and marketing channels.



Shopify's operating momentum gives its AI ambitions a credible runway. In the fourth quarter of 2025, gross merchandise volume grew 31% year over year to $123.8 billion, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate projecting first-quarter 2026 merchant solutions revenues at $2.2 billion, up 26.5% year over year. However, with competing infrastructure standards emerging and AI commerce adoption still in early stages, how quickly this channel matures into a financially meaningful one will ultimately define whether this strategic bet becomes Shopify's next durable growth catalyst.

Tough Competition Hurts SHOP's Prospects

Shopify faces meaningful competition in the e-commerce marketplace from the likes of Wix.com WIX and Amazon AMZN. Wix.com is gaining traction through investments in AI-powered tools and commerce solutions. Its growing focus on agentic capabilities for smaller merchants directly overlaps with a segment Shopify actively targets. Wix.com's strengthening product roadmap could pressure Shopify's entry-level merchant base. Amazon dominates the U.S. e-commerce market through its vast logistics network and deep AI integration. AMZN's ability to bundle payments, fulfilment and personalization within a single ecosystem makes it a formidable global competitor. As Amazon continues deepening its AI capabilities across commerce, its competitive positioning only intensifies.

SHOP’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shopify shares have declined 14.7% in the past six months, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 2.3% and the Zacks Internet Services industry’s appreciation of 18.9%.

SHOP Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shopify stock is overvalued, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 10.84X compared with the broader sector’s 7.08X. SHOP has a Value Score of F.

SHOP Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and suggests 50.43% year-over-year growth.

Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

Shopify currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

