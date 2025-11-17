Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Price Target Increased by 20.58% to 10.63

The average one-year price target for Shoals Technologies Group (NasdaqGM:SHLS) has been revised to $10.63 / share. This is an increase of 20.58% from the prior estimate of $8.81 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.62% from the latest reported closing price of $8.40 / share.

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoals Technologies Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHLS is 0.12%, an increase of 7.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 198,349K shares. The put/call ratio of SHLS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 11,864K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,205K shares , representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 51.03% over the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 7,055K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,975K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 52.13% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 5,788K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,775K shares , representing a decrease of 34.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 26.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,554K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 78.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,364K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

