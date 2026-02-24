Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $8.12 million

The company's earnings totaled $8.12 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $7.81 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.50 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.6% to $148.32 million from $106.98 million last year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.12 Mln. vs. $7.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $148.32 Mln vs. $106.98 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 125 M To $ 135 M

