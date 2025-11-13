SHO or NHI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are likely familiar with Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) and National Health Investors (NHI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Both Sunstone Hotel Investors and National Health Investors have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SHO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.28, while NHI has a forward P/E of 15.82. We also note that SHO has a PEG ratio of 2.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NHI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.43.

Another notable valuation metric for SHO is its P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NHI has a P/B of 2.43.

Based on these metrics and many more, SHO holds a Value grade of B, while NHI has a Value grade of D.

Both SHO and NHI are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SHO is the superior value option right now.

