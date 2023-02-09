Shlomi Ben Haim Cuts Stake in JFrog (FROG)

Fintel reports that Shlomi Ben Haim has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.09MM shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.13MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.25% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for JFrog is $29.58. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 23.25% from its latest reported closing price of $24.00.

The projected annual revenue for JFrog is $366MM, an increase of 30.63%. The projected annual EPS is $0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is a decrease of 84 owner(s) or 23.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.59%, an increase of 42.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 59,480K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 4,748K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. holds 4,016K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,401K shares, representing a decrease of 34.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,389K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,382K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,118K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing an increase of 21.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Spark Growth Management Partners II holds 2,115K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JFrog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,600 customers, and top global brands depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

