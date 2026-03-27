SHIP's Focus on Dividend-Payments Bodes Well: More Upside Ahead?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP has long been a reliable dividend stock in the Zacks Transportation sector. With a current yield of 4.2%, its payouts are no doubt appealing.

Dividend-paying stocks are known for providing steady income and typically experience less volatility than non-dividend payers. As a result, they are often viewed as dependable vehicles for long-term wealth creation, with dividends helping to offset the effects of economic turbulence — conditions that remain prevalent today. Seanergy Maritime scores well in that respect.

Last month, Seanergy Maritime announced a 53.8% increase in its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share. The increased dividend is payable on April 10 to its shareholders of record on March 27. Over the past five years, Seanergy Maritime has increased its dividend seven times

In 2025, the shipping company paid dividends worth $51.2 million, of which $42.6 million were as regular dividends and $8.5 million as special dividends. In 2025, Seanergy Maritime’s operating cash flow margin was roughly 33%, reflecting strong cash-generating ability despite a challenging freight environment. Strong and recurring cash flow generation supports the company’s efforts to pay dividends to its shareholders.

Taking a Peek at Some Other Dividend-Paying Transportation Stocks

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, has also been rewarding its shareholders with dividends. In February, Wabtec’s board of directors approved a dividend hike of 24%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 31 cents per share ($1.24 annualized) from 25 cents ($1 annualized). The move reflects WAB’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is another prominent name in the transportation sector when it comes to rewarding shareholders through dividend payments. In May 2025, Expeditors’ board approved a 5.5% boost to its semi-annual dividend, raising the payout from 73 cents to 77 cents per share. Expeditors has delivered a five-year dividend growth rate of 7.4%.

SHIP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Seanergy Maritime have gained in double digits (% wise) in the past six months. Courtesy of this upbeat price performance, SHIP’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation-Shipping industry in the same timeframe.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SHIP trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 6.67X. SHIP is inexpensive compared with its industry. The company currently has a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHIP’s first-quarter, second-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings has been revised upwards over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SHIP's Zacks Rank

SHIP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.