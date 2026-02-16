Shipping Industry Is Thriving: 3 Stocks to Bet on Currently

The Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry is benefiting from strategic diversification and a shift toward digitalization to improve efficiency. Focus on environmental compliance and the adoption of alternative fuels represents another welcome development in the space. Low fuel costs are also supporting bottom-line growth.Despite geopolitical and macroeconomic woes, industry players like GNK and SHIP are well-poised to gain from business streamlining efforts

Industry Overview

The companies belonging to the Zacks Transportation-Shipping industry, which is cyclical in nature, offer liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with energy and utility bigwigs. Most participants focus on the seaborne transportation of crude oil and other oil products globally. The industry also includes players that own, operate and manage liquefied natural gas carriers. Some participants are owners and operators of container ships on charter. The change in the e-commerce landscape owing to the coronavirus impact implies that shippers are relying more on third-party logistics providers. The well-being of the industry participants is directly proportional to the health of the economy. The resumption of economic activities after coming to a standstill during COVID-19 bodes well for the industry.

4 Shipping Industry Trends in Focus

Digitalization and AI Adoption: A positive: Digitalization and AI adoption are transforming the global shipping industry by enhancing efficiency, transparency and decision-making across the supply chain. Advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms facilitate more accurate demand forecasting, route optimization and fuel consumption management, thereby reducing operational costs and emissions. Real-time tracking systems and IoT-enabled sensors improve cargo visibility, minimize delays and strengthen risk management by identifying potential disruptions early. Automation in ports and vessels streamlines loading, unloading and documentation processes, accelerating turnaround times and reducing human error. Additionally, predictive maintenance powered by AI helps shipping companies prevent equipment failures, extend asset life and maintain safer operations.

Increased Focus on Green Transition: An intensified commitment to the green transition is delivering significant long-term benefits to the industry by driving technological progress, enhancing operational efficiency and promoting market competitiveness. The adoption of alternative fuels such as LNG, methanol, ammonia and biofuels is helping reduce emissions while ensuring compliance with tightening environmental standards and carbon pricing mechanisms. Improvements in vessel design, advanced coatings and modern propulsion technologies are contributing to lower fuel usage and reduced operating costs. Embracing sustainable practices is also improving access to green financing and appealing to customers seeking low-carbon logistics solutions. Moreover, greater collaboration among shipbuilders, ports and technology partners bodes well for the industry.

Low Oil Prices Bode Well: The southward movement of oil prices bodes well for the bottom-line growth of the industry participants. This is because fuel expenses are a significant input cost for any transportation company. Crude oil has been struggling due to tariff concerns, weakening consumer confidence and production increase by OPEC+. Oil prices fell 7% during the October-December period, supporting margin expansion for industry participants. Oil tanker companies are the biggest beneficiaries of the oil price decline. Lower oil prices typically point to increased sales volume of oil. Tanker prices generally rise as buyers seek to move that volume.

Supply-Demand Imbalance: A Concern: A persistent imbalance between supply and demand is placing significant strain on the shipping industry across the globe by compressing freight rates and weakening profitability. Excess vessel capacity, particularly following large-scale delivery of new vessels, has intensified competition among carriers and reduced pricing power in key trade routes. At the same time, uneven cargo volumes due to fluctuating economic conditions and shifting trade patterns have created volatility in utilization levels.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Upbeat Prospects

The Zacks Transportation-Shipping industry lies within the broader Zacks Transportation sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #60, which places it in the top 25% of 243 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are optimistic about this group’s earnings growth. As a matter of fact, the industry’s earnings estimate for 2026 has surged in excess of 380% since November 2025.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to add to your portfolio, let’s look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and its valuation picture.





Industry Outperforms the Sector and the S&P 500

The Zacks Transportation-Shipping industry has surpassed the Zacks S&P 500 composite index as well as the broader sector over the past year.

Over this period, the industry has gained 32.9% compared with the S&P 500 Index’s northward movement of 14.1%. The broader sector has moved 10.2% north in the same timeframe.

One-Year Price Performance









Industry's Current Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E- F12M), a commonly used multiple for valuing shipping stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.28X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.52X. It is also below the sector’s P/E (F12) reading of 14.78X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 14.28X, as low as 3.88X and at the median of 5.94X.

P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month)









3 Transportation-Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

Seanergy Maritime, a dry bulk shipping company, is benefiting from the positive sentiment surrounding the Capesize market. Its shareholder-friendly approach bodes well for the company.

SHIP currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The shipping company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 76.4%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Price and Consensus: SHIP

ZIM Integrated Shipping, based in Israel, provides service to the East Mediterranean and Israeli ports. Continued fleet expansion initiatives are likely to have driven the company’s performance. ZIM’s shareholder-friendly approach is also praiseworthy.

ZIM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZIM’s 2026 earnings has been revised 7.9% upward over the past 60 days. ZIM’s shares have gained 10% in a year’s time.

Price and Consensus: ZIM

Genco Shipping & Trading is being well-served by its strong balance sheet and fleet-modernization efforts. The reopening of China's economy is a catalyst behind driving demand for dry bulk vessels. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The stock has gained 36% over the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has been revised upward in excess of 380% over the past 60 days.

Price and Consensus: GNK











Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.