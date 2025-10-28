Markets
SHG

Shinhan Financial Group 9-Month Net Profit Improves

October 28, 2025 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) on Tuesday reported a rise in net profit for the nine-month period.

For the nine-month period to September 30, the company posted a net profit of KRW 4.460 trillion, higher than KRW 4.044 trillion in the same period last year. Operating income moved up to KRW 7.417 trillion from the prior year's KRW 7.181 trillion.

Non-interest income stood at KRW 3.169 trillion as against KRW 3.021 trillion a year ago. Interest income was KRW 8.666 trillion, higher than KRW 8.492 trillion in 2024. Operating income before expenses improved to KRW 11.835 trillion from last year's KRW 11.514 trillion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.