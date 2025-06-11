Shineco, Inc. Announces Insider Stock Purchase Program of $2 Million Amidst Undervaluation Belief

Shineco executives to invest $2 million in common stock, citing confidence in the company's growth potential and stock valuation.

Shineco, Inc., a provider of innovative diagnostic medical products, announced that CEO Jennifer Zhan and CFO Sam Wang will launch a Stock Purchase Program to buy up to $2,000,000 worth of the company's common stock at a maximum price of $1.50 per share, reflecting their belief that the stock is currently undervalued. The purchases will be made in the open market using their personal funds and will depend on various factors including market conditions. Zhan emphasized that this initiative demonstrates management's confidence in Shineco's long-term growth potential and the company's technological strengths. Shineco focuses on improving health through high-quality medical products and has developed numerous diagnostic reagents and related devices.

Potential Positives

Management's commitment to a stock purchase program of up to $2,000,000 demonstrates their confidence in the company’s value and future growth potential.

The insider-led initiative indicates a belief that the company's common stock is currently undervalued, which may positively influence investor confidence.

This program may enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares, potentially leading to a higher stock price in the future.

CEO Jennifer Zhan highlighted the company's technological advantages and anticipated market recognition, suggesting a strong outlook for Shineco's position in the innovative medical diagnostics sector.

Potential Negatives

Insider purchases may raise concerns among investors about the company's stock price being artificially manipulated if not properly justified.

The press release's emphasis on the stock being undervalued could signal underlying issues with the company’s performance or market perception.

The extensive list of factors affecting future performance indicates substantial uncertainty regarding the company's growth and operational stability.

FAQ

What is Shineco's Stock Purchase Program?

Shineco's Stock Purchase Program allows executives to buy up to $2 million of the company's common stock, showing confidence in its value.

Who is leading the Stock Purchase Program at Shineco?

The Stock Purchase Program is jointly led by CEO Ms. Jennifer Zhan and CFO Mr. Sam Wang.

Why do Shineco executives believe the stock is undervalued?

They believe the stock price does not reflect Shineco's technological advantages and market potential in medical diagnostics.

How much common stock will be purchased under the program?

The program allows for the purchase of common stock up to $2 million at a maximum price of $1.50 per share.

What products does Shineco specialize in?

Shineco specializes in innovative diagnostic medical products, related medical devices, and healthy food products.

$SISI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SISI stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG removed 4,376 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,823

VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 1,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,259

SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,876

TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 576 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,609

Full Release





BEIJING, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SISI), a provider of innovative diagnostic medical products and related medical devices, today announced that Ms. Jennifer Zhan, the Company’s chief executive officer, and Mr. Sam Wang, the Company’s chief financial officer, will jointly initiate a stock purchase program (the “Stock Purchase Program”) to purchase up to $2,000,000 of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”) at a price of up to $1.50 per share, reflecting their strong beliefs that the Common Stock is undervalued.





Under the Stock Purchase Program, purchases of the Common Stock will be made in the open market and funded by Ms. Zhan and Mr. Wang’s personal cash. The number of shares purchased under the Stock Purchase Program and the timing of any purchases may be based on many factors, including the level of the Company’s general business conditions and the pricing of the Common Stock.





Jennifer Zhan, the CEO of Shineco, emphasized, "This insider-led purchase initiative underscores management’s conviction in Shineco’s long-term growth trajectory. We believe the current stock price significantly undervalues the Company's technological advantages and market potential in the innovative medical diagnostics sector, and we anticipate market recognition of its intrinsic value as strategic initiatives unfold."









About Shineco, Inc.













Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company") aims to "focus on healthy living and improve the quality of life" by providing safe, efficient and high-quality health and medical products and services to society. Shineco, operating through subsidiaries, has researched and developed 33 kinds of in vitro diagnostic reagents and related medical devices to date, and the Company also produces and sells healthy and nutritious foods. For more information about Shineco, please visit



www.biosisi.com/



.











Forward-Looking Statements

















This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "intend," "expect," "plan," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "potential," "continue," "evaluate" or similar words. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as they are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based solely on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future business, future plans and strategies, forecasts, expected events and trends, economics, and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, our innovation and market position in our products and services, our competitive advantages, and our expectation that the 5-minute cardiac test will be one of the leading products in this field to meet the need for test results immediately upon intake. Please do not rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in historical results or forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, its ability to maintain and grow its business, the variability of its results of operations, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its ability to develop and introduce new products and services, its ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals in the jurisdictions in which it intends to market and sell its products, Companies to be acquired, Successful integration of technology and assets into its portfolio of products and services Marketing and other business development initiatives Industry competition, general government regulations, economic conditions, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on key personnel, attracting, hiring and retaining personnel with the technical skills and experience required to meet customer requirements and protect intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future performance in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and are made only as of the date of this press release, and Shineco undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable rules and regulations.









For more information, please contact:











Shineco, Inc.







secretary@shineco.tech







Mobile: +86-010-68130220









Precept Investor Relations LLC





David J. Rudnick







david.rudnick@preceptir.com







Mobile: +1-646-694-8538



